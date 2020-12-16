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The Truth About Angry Birds: The Movie
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29 views • December 16, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3302/the-truth-about-angry-birds-the-movie
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3202-the-truth-about-angry-birds-the-movie
One of the oldest myths of mankind is that during a time of penultimate crisis, ancient heroes will return to the land in order to rescue society from its own blind and self-destructive foolishness.
For the first 15 or 20 minutes of The Angry Birds Movie, I felt bored, frustrated and alienated – and then I got it, and had to bow before a spectacularly confident stroke of movie-making genius.
What is the Truth About Angry Birds: The Movie?
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3202-the-truth-about-angry-birds-the-movie
One of the oldest myths of mankind is that during a time of penultimate crisis, ancient heroes will return to the land in order to rescue society from its own blind and self-destructive foolishness.
For the first 15 or 20 minutes of The Angry Birds Movie, I felt bored, frustrated and alienated – and then I got it, and had to bow before a spectacularly confident stroke of movie-making genius.
What is the Truth About Angry Birds: The Movie?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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