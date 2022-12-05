NEW Forensic Files expose FAKE Sr. Lucy of Fatima?

A new compilation of forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence now being exposed suggest that the original Sr. Lucy of Fatima was replaced by a double -- that is to say an imposter -- by the Shadow Church.
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Fake_Lucia_120522
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Fake_Lucia_120522
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.