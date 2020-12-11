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Vaccine Study Costs Doctor His License
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477 views • December 11, 2020
Vaccine Study Costs Doctor His License
Oregon Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas, MD has come under fire by the Oregon Medical Board for providing informed consent to his patients. After publishing a study using the data from his more than 13000 patients, the Oregon Medical, in an attempt to silence the highly controversial study results, suspended his license.
#PaulThomas #InformedConsent #VaccineSafety #Oregon
Oregon Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas, MD has come under fire by the Oregon Medical Board for providing informed consent to his patients. After publishing a study using the data from his more than 13000 patients, the Oregon Medical, in an attempt to silence the highly controversial study results, suspended his license.
#PaulThomas #InformedConsent #VaccineSafety #Oregon
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