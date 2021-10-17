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Following Jesus - The Cost...
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11 views • October 17, 2021
Following Jesus - The Cost...
Are you prepared to count the cost of following Jesus? What is the cost?
The churches are playing games instead of preaching the teachings that Jesus taught us to follow. Do you want to know and do what He taught us to?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
Are you prepared to count the cost of following Jesus? What is the cost?
The churches are playing games instead of preaching the teachings that Jesus taught us to follow. Do you want to know and do what He taught us to?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
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