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Covid Variants caused by "Vaccines" - Nobel prize winner
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74 views • June 10, 2021
Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), has recently exposed the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines.
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Video slowed 5% to make it easier to read captions.
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