President Zelensky Makes First Trip Outside Kyiv Since Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

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05/30/2022 Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy made his first trip outside Kyiv since Russia’s Ukraine invasion. He visited troops in the Kharkiv region, on the country’s battered eastern front line. The situation facing the Ukrainian army was indescribably difficult and more people were killed in the war. While on the other hand, Russian officials appear to defend their actions by “liberating and demilitarizing its neighbor.”