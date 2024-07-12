Occupation forces ban Palestinians from reaching their lands in Nablus

On Mount Sabih (Jabal Sbeih), the Zionist army has sent its forces to keep out Palestinians from entering their lands

Located between the 3 villages of Beita, Yitma and Qabalan, originally property of the 3 villages and in a critical agricultural area of the West Bank, Jabal Sbeih (570m high, with an area of 180,000 m2) has been the subject of colonial attempts since the 60's!

The first attempt to seize its summit was made in the occupation war of 1967, when the Zionist army took control over the highest point of the mountain in preparation for settlement construction. In the 80's, met with brave resistance from the indigenous locals, Zionist settlers fled from it only days before it was planned to be de-populated

In the First Intifada, the mountaintop was occupied and seized in 1987, until the end of the Intifada. In the Second Intifada, occupation forces sped again to invade the great mountain in year 2000.

In 2018, 4 settler caravans protected by the army invaded the mountaintop, paving the way for 40 residential units that eventually came to house 50 Zionist families, in what was to be declared Giv'at Avitar settlement





In 2021, after 65 days of fearless resistance and night demonstrations by the unarmed locals, in which 4 young men from Beita and 1 from Yitma were martyred, Palestinians managed to repel the settler-colonial attempt and expel the settlers from the new settlement, and the Zionist government was forced to take a 'secret' decision to cancel the settlement

(Watch what this old man has to say in the video above!)

Today, Zionist plans are being revived once again for the cancerous expansion of all settler colonies in the West Bank and the eventual de-population of the whole country