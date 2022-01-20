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Fleitz: Biden’s Consensus Approach to Russia Not Working
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Fred Fleitz, the Vice Chair of America First Policy Institute Center for American Security, says President Biden needs to change his strategy when it comes to dealing with Vladimir Putin and Russia.
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