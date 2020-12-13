EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW HIDDEN UNTIL NOW DR JUDY MIKOVITS TRUTH SAVES OUR WORLD

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.



On July 29th 2020 an incredible interview was done with Judy Mikovits... it was so powerful it was kept back until the right moment . (Released on Dec 12th, 2020)



We have the truth surrounding all the fraud lies and global deceit surrounding COVID 19...

The greatest scam ever attempted on mankind....which is about to be exposed and acted upon by we the people.



This interview the world must watch and share quickly..

Keep posting even if it gets taken down... we must push this out to the world far and wide.



This is war right now.. the window of opportunity is closing quickly and why we must get this truth into a public courthouse and awake the world in real time as evidence laid bare!



God Speed