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Relationships function better when you don't consider your selfish needs a priority over those of your partner and the relationship. You should try to fill yourself up and "spill over" into someone else, who can then do the same for you. Your "make things better" arrows should be pointing OUTWARD, not inward (and if someone takes advantage of you, don't be near that person anymore.)