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Dr Stanley Plotkin recognizes he used the aborted babies in the vaccine producing process
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143 views • June 15, 2021
Original name: Dr Stanley Plotkin recunoaste: A folosit Copii Avortati in fabricarea Vaccinurilor
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FyBSHF-1Q0
Channel: saccsiv
21 Nov 2020
As a companion to this video I recommend a barf bag. It is very handy in this situation. Someone might be overwhelmed by the information provided.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FyBSHF-1Q0
Channel: saccsiv
21 Nov 2020
As a companion to this video I recommend a barf bag. It is very handy in this situation. Someone might be overwhelmed by the information provided.
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