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Trump calls in to Arizona election hearing: 'The greatest scam ever perpetuated in our country'
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81 views • December 01, 2020
President Donald Trump called into the hearing and thanked the witnesses and representatives at the hearing. He said this was “the greatest scam ever perpetrated on our country” and said Arizona’s governor rushed to certify the votes, despite the fact that this exact hearing was detailing allegations of fraud.
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