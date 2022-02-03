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The Theft of Attention, Who May Be To Blame, and How All of Us Can Begin Fighting to Get it Back with Johann Hari
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40 views • February 03, 2022
What has caused such a mass loss of attention capacity around the world? The true culprit may not be what you think. Press play to learn:
What the switch cost effect is
Why tech may not be the true culprit
Strategies to take back your attention span
A New York Times Best Seller Author, Johann Hari, shares his research and insight gained throughout writing Stolen Focus.
It is no secret that the world’s population has lost the capacity for focus over recent generations. While we may think the reason is apparent, it is actually far more complex than surface-level reward.
We can take the fight into our own hands through various strategies and tools to help get your attention span back. However, the attention crisis still rages, and we must fight to increase our collective attention at the root cause of the problem.
To learn more, visit https://stolenfocusbook.com
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
What the switch cost effect is
Why tech may not be the true culprit
Strategies to take back your attention span
A New York Times Best Seller Author, Johann Hari, shares his research and insight gained throughout writing Stolen Focus.
It is no secret that the world’s population has lost the capacity for focus over recent generations. While we may think the reason is apparent, it is actually far more complex than surface-level reward.
We can take the fight into our own hands through various strategies and tools to help get your attention span back. However, the attention crisis still rages, and we must fight to increase our collective attention at the root cause of the problem.
To learn more, visit https://stolenfocusbook.com
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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