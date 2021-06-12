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AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION ENCYCLOPEDIA OF MEDICINE DEFINES THE CORONA VIRUS AS THE COMMON COLD
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80 views • June 12, 2021
As I have said and continue to say. This is all BS. You would think some of the jab pushing quacks running around with masks on and in some cases dying of the fake vaccine would maybe have one of these laying around? Maybe they could get their head out of the CDC's ass and open and read it. Oh wait, they are getting paid thousands of dollars to push this crap on us and make themselves into mass murderers. Never mind.
Source: Mag Bitter Truth via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Mag Bitter Truth via Jim Crenshaw
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