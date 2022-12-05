Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 2940a - [JB][CB] Just Made A Move That Exposed The Entire Economic Agenda, Game Over
121 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Ep. 2940a - [JB][CB] Just Made A Move That Exposed The Entire Economic Agenda, Game Over

The people are waking up, they see thru the [CB] and the Biden admin. The CA push to give out reparations are going to destroy CA and wake the people up. The energy inflation is not going away, as the [CB][WEF] pushes to bring us into the Green New Deal, the inflation is going to get worse, game over.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^ 





Keywords
politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket