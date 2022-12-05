Ep. 2940a - [JB][CB] Just Made A Move That Exposed The Entire Economic Agenda, Game Over

The people are waking up, they see thru the [CB] and the Biden admin. The CA push to give out reparations are going to destroy CA and wake the people up. The energy inflation is not going away, as the [CB][WEF] pushes to bring us into the Green New Deal, the inflation is going to get worse, game over.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^













