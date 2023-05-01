Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda (2022)

The CHD documentary, “Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda,” exposes a World Health Organization program resulting in the sterilization of African women without their knowledge or consent.

A documentary by award-winning filmmaker Andy Wakefield, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. Watch the chilling tale of African women whose fertility was tragically stripped away through an experimental tetanus vaccination program. Are women everywhere next?

In this documentary film, you’ll learn:

⚫️ The chilling, harrowing story of how a World Health Organization (WHO) population control experiment, under the guise of a vaccination program, resulted in the sterilization of millions of women in Africa without their knowledge or consent.

⚫️ How the ability to carry a pregnancy to term has been tragically stripped away from these women as their government attempts to cover up the evidence.

⚫️ About a brave, Kenyan doctor, Dr. Stephen Karanja, who warned the world that once they’re done with Africa, they’re coming for the children and everyone else.

⚫️ Perspectives from leading experts expressing their concerns regarding other vaccines that could cause infertility in women around the world, including the COVID shot.

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🔗 All Credit To Children’s Health Defense Please Consider Support The Creators: https://infertilitymovie.org/donate/

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🔗 HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World: https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=81838