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Sharing Our Story (The Story of One)
ThePrincipleofCare
ThePrincipleofCare
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4 views • December 24, 2020
This is an introductory video to a presentation I will be giving in the near future where I will be sharing my personal story. Though each moment spent on this planet has been absolutely invaluable, in the upcoming presentation I will be highlighting what I feel have been the most significant events and experiences which have ultimately brought me to where I am today.

Sharing our story (without conditions) is a powerful way to help us understand our true nature, to free ourselves of the past, and to heal old wounds which have yet to be recognized, learned from and integrated. I find not only refreshing and inspiring, but also very important, to hear the stories of individuals who have, and are perhaps still in the process of, learning and growing from their life experience.

Also, after much contemplation, I have decided to open up a platform to hold space for individuals to come and share their story with the world. Since all individual stories are ultimately a part of one big story, I have decided to call this "story telling" series "The Story of One," which I look forward to bringing to all of you in the near future.

If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal:
www.paypal.me/mitchwasson

Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare

My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com

Join Lawrence on:

https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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freedomlovetruthsharingvulnerabilityconnectionpast and present
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy