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This Is NOT Going Away Unless WE STOP IT
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4186 views • July 26, 2020
Right now, critical thinking about this covid19 thing is essential. One of the aspects mentioned in this video, is the fact that the populace itself is carrying out their own demise....because they believe the propaganda ministry. They seem to NOT have the capacity to figure this thing out. At least some people are starting to finally wake-up.
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