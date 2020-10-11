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How Quickly We Forget Our Past : Reality Check (1049)
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39 views • October 11, 2020
Looking back at the beginning of the Maunder Minimum around 1635-1640, the Tulip craze collapsed, food & grain prices spiked in Asia & Europe, land prices declined. Silver vs currency trade also hit a 6X against metals in the same period. What caused the 1650's reset in society? The same event that is here again in 2020, a Grand Solar Minimum.
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