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Over 70% of Western religious Christians are fat gluttons. Repent or God will send a famine judgment
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32 views • May 21, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). Throw all the church pastors and 70% of the Western feminist nations’ religious Christian convert hordes who are obese out of God’s House, and put them on fasting now, or else, God will send a famine upon you. They desecrate God’s holy temple the body with blubber and heart disease, and allow heathens to laugh at God. How can they preach and represent God when they cannot take care of their gluttony? I fast every day. We are at war. We are not having a church pagan Christmas cookie and donut party with the devil and the fallen angels, eating and drinking and marrying and giving in marriage. If the 99% religious gutter trash church donators and pastors’ book customers and Christian business ministry customers in the churches get angry and disgusted and offended by what we preach, then let them leave the church, just like the crowds left Jesus when they could not get bread from him. Why do you tolerate these 70% obese people and pastors in your churches and God’s house? The religious Christians are the most fattest people group in the world. Whenever the people in other nations look at the Western feminist nations’ Christians, who are redefining Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes on the sheeple, they think God’s people are gluttons because God is fat. They think “like father like son.” Jesus was not fat. God is not fat. Then, why are the women’s head coverings rebelling Bible redefining Western nations’ “women’s equality” religious Christian convert hordes fat, and eating like pigs? This should not be so, dear brethren. Just like Nehemiah did, slap the head of these obese church donators, and pull out their hair, and throw them out of the church until they repent of their gluttony. When I went to the pizzeria with Western feminist nations’ religious Christians to lunch after church, they cut the pizza into 8 pieces. When I went with 3 or 4 people we may order 2 or 3 pizzas. We should each get 4 to 6 pieces of pizza. Why is it that I always only get 1 or 2 pieces? Do people not have refrigerators at home to feed themselves, or do they want to humiliate the people who do not have any food? If they are that hungry, then they should bring their own food, before coming to church. As it stands, they disrespect the spiritual family of God, and disregard self-sacrificial love for their brethren. I make sure other eat before I eat. Some who became pastors died in their 30s because they weighed like 3 times the weight of a normal person, and other Christians have diabetes because they weighed like 2 times the weight of a normal person. Why is it at the church retreat, the entire church people, who are controlled by demons, block me from getting food, and make jokes like, “You look like a bystander who just came to watch today, hahaha,” and let the devil humiliate the real Christians of God? These religious Christians should be in heathen groups and not in God’s House. Why are the donation-loving church pastors allowing so many of these people to come to their churches? If you do not repent, God will send a famine upon your land and the Western feminist nations that are under God’s wrath judgment. ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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