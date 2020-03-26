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Implementation Fast Tracked - The Great Diversion & a Real Crisis w/ Harley Schlanger (1of2)
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63 views • March 26, 2020
Sarah Westall

Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss how this crisis is the perfect diversion used to fast track the central bankers implementation plan. Unfortunately, this crisis is real and lives are very much on the line as the world powers move ever quicker to implement their overall long term plans to consolidate power and exert control over the people of the world. You can see more of Harley Schlanger on his blog @ https://Harley.LaRouchePac.com and on his daily briefing at https://www.youtube.com/user/larouche...

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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Keywords
economycontrolhealth carepandemiccrisisemergencysarah westallharley schlangerimplementationcoronaviruagreat diversionreal crisisfinancial worldbusiness shot downglobal banker dictatorship
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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