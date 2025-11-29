Moorish Architecture From Around the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am going to review Moorish architecture in this video that is found around the world, both of examples that are still standing and in us today, and examples that are no longer in existence.
Most of the information presented in this video comes research that I have already done.
I am going to start at the Alhambra in Granada, Spain, considered to be one of the finest examples of Moorish architecture in Europe.
Website: www.piercingtheveilofillusion.com
https://buymeacoffee.com/michellegibson
Patreon: www.patreon.com/PiercingtheVeilofIllusion
Substack: https://michellegibson.substack.com
eBooks:
NEW: I am very excited to announce the publication of a new eBook that has just become available on the Nobel 7 Publishing website. Brilliantly written by Stephanie McPeak Petersen, in a collaboration with myself, Elin Carlson, and Shalamoor Bey, you can find the details about "The Lyre's Masque (The Re-Telling of Our Story)," and more about all of us, at this link:
https://www.buythisbooktoday.com/a-summary-of-the-lyres-masque
Other eBooks available by Michelle Gibson:
Physical Evidence for the Planetary Grid System & the Suppressed Moorish Worldwide Civilization - https://www.buythisbooktoday.com/published-authors-ebooks/4qgtr674zau0jyg1s0qpm4hcaehxfj
Transportation & Other Infrastructure of the Planetary Grid System -
https://www.buythisbooktoday.com/published
Shared from and subscribe to:
Michelle Gibson