© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - FEBRUARY 19, 2021 (MIRROR)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • February 19, 2021
Feb 19, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
The CDC is caught subtracting Covid vaccine deaths. We’ll show you why the actual death toll from vaccine deaths could be as high as 56,000.
We examine real reports of deaths from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System as some people died within minutes of getting the vaccine. A TruNews viewer shows us how most people would not be able to access this information without a special program.
Del Bigtree wants to ask Fauci, "How do you achieve herd immunity with a product that doesn’t stop transmission or infection?
On “Corona Crazy,” a mask-less crowd goes to a California Trader Joe’s; they leave cash for items after workers refuse to serve them
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-19-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
The CDC is caught subtracting Covid vaccine deaths. We’ll show you why the actual death toll from vaccine deaths could be as high as 56,000.
We examine real reports of deaths from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System as some people died within minutes of getting the vaccine. A TruNews viewer shows us how most people would not be able to access this information without a special program.
Del Bigtree wants to ask Fauci, "How do you achieve herd immunity with a product that doesn’t stop transmission or infection?
On “Corona Crazy,” a mask-less crowd goes to a California Trader Joe’s; they leave cash for items after workers refuse to serve them
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-19-2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.