WORLD PREMIERE: These Little Ones

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Today on the Stew Peters Show, we proudly present the worldwide premiere of "These Little Ones".
Millions of children vanish each year.
83,000 each month.
2,700 a day.
115 per hour.
1 every 30 seconds.
It makes you wonder…where do they all go?
From the producers of “Watch the Water”, directors Matthew Miller Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer tackle the dark underworld of CPS sex trafficking, elite pedophilia, and the shady death of truth seeking icon Isaac Kappy.
Get notified when the documentary drops, text STEW to tell:(833) 495-3348
Please consider supporting Warrior Bride Ministries, as they heal the wounds of victims from Satanic Ritual Abuse
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Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/
Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
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