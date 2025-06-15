BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Special Report: Israel Strikes Iran - The Road To Prophecy
🔥 SPECIAL REPORT: ISRAEL STRIKES IRAN — THE ROAD TO PROPHECY 🔥


Israel has launched a major strike deep into Iran. The world is reacting. Iran is retaliating. And Bible prophecy may be unfolding right before our eyes.


In this powerful special report, we break down:

* Israel’s precision strikes and Iran’s military response

* Shifting global alliances and rising tensions

* The prophetic significance behind the headlines


Are we witnessing the rise of the Ezekiel 38 coalition? Could this be the spark that ignites a wider prophetic war?


Watch now. Stay informed. Stay alert. Prophecy is not coming—it's here.


#IsraelIran #ProphecyWatch #Ezekiel38 #MiddleEastCrisis #EndTimes #BiblicalProphecy


Stay Up To Date at https://www.lastchristian.net/

Keywords
endtimesezekiel38biblicalprophecyisraeliranprophecywatchmiddleeastcrisis
