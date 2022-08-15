Navy SEAL shot in the face...You knew he was DEAD | Jason Redman, Shawn Ryan, DJ Shipley

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VIGILANCE ELITE Shawn Ryan Show [Clip]
Watch the full episode August 15th on the Vigilance Elite channel
DON’T MISS EPISODE 032 WITH JASON REDMAN AUGUST 15, 2022 Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts: Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd... #NAVYSEALS #OPERATOR
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com Patreon -
https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite