© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΑΣΙΜΑΤΗΣ 💥 ΑΝΤΙΣΤΑΘΕΙΤΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΔΥΣΤΟΠΙΑ...
Follow
2
Share
Report
84 views • December 10, 2021
Ο Μέντορας των συνταγματολόγων κ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΑΣΙΜΑΤΗΣ στην ERTOPEN Radio.
Συνέντευξη στην Εύα Μαυρογένη πάνω στην δυστοπία που αντιμετωπίζουμε σαν κοινωνία
" Ο ελεύθερος πολίτης δεν δικαιούται να έχει καμία προστασία από το κράτος....
Γιατροί που εκπροσωπούν την κυβέρνηση προτείνουν τα μονοκλονικά φάρμακα να δίνονται μόνο σε όσους επιθυμούν αυτοί...."
Συνέντευξη στην Εύα Μαυρογένη πάνω στην δυστοπία που αντιμετωπίζουμε σαν κοινωνία
" Ο ελεύθερος πολίτης δεν δικαιούται να έχει καμία προστασία από το κράτος....
Γιατροί που εκπροσωπούν την κυβέρνηση προτείνουν τα μονοκλονικά φάρμακα να δίνονται μόνο σε όσους επιθυμούν αυτοί...."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.