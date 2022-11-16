Situation Update, Nov 16, 2022 - Trump announces run, Texas declares invasion, Ed Dowd details vaccine mortality

0:00 Intro

17:30 Trump

30:20 Gov. Greg Abbott

37:40 Poland

44:30 Crypto

49:20 Economic News

56:40 Elections

1:14:31 Ed Dowd





- US House of Representatives captured by Republicans

- We must PRESSURE GOP to lead multiple investigations

- Trump announces run for presidency

- Civil war in the GOP pits Trumpians vs. anti-Trumpers (RINOs)

- DeSantis seems increasingly surrounded by RINOs

- Kari Lake willing to FIGHT for honest elections, isn't surrendering

- Mitch McConnell took millions from FTX, then pulled ad money from Senate races

- How Google rigged the midterms by selectively encouarging Dems to "get out and vote"

- Texas Gov. Abbott declares INVASION, invokes anti-terrorism powers

- Poland claims missile strike, Zelensky tries to start World War III

- Crypto contagion spreads to BlockFi, Liquid and more to come

- Excess mortality hits 32% across general population, following covid "vaccine"

- That's over 2,400 people dying per DAY in USA, 900K Americans dead PER YEAR

- 63% drop in live births in Australia as vaccine infertility kicks in

- Biden demands another $37 BILLION for Ukraine - where is it all going?

- Food inflation: Heinz ketchup soars 53%

- Third rail union rejects agreement, nationwide rail strike looms

- 4-year-old boy, face of vaccine propaganda in Argentina, dies suddenly

- Reuters parrots depopulation pushers, warns 8 billion people is too many

- Interview with Ed Dowd





