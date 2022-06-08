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Thomas Jefferson: A Little Rebellion Now and Then
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30 views • June 08, 2022
Writing to James Madison about Shays’ Rebellion in early 1787, Thomas Jefferson said that “a little rebellion now and then is a good thing.” He considered it an essential check on government power - a warning that violations of the constitution and liberty might lead to serious trouble for rulers.
Path to Liberty: June 8, 2022
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Path to Liberty: June 8, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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