Bucharest Romania: WE NEED PRESIDENT TRUMP BACK IN OFFICE!
NOT ONLY AMERICA, BUT THE WORLD KNOWS WE NEED PRESIDENT TRUMP BACK IN OFFICE!


That is why the leftist enemies within and without are doing everything they can to destroy Donald Trump! We must not let them succeed.


Interviews from the Make Europe Great Again event in Bucharest, Romania. With George Simion, Cristian Terhes, BruceLeVell, Eduardo Verástegui and many others.


