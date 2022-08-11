Pine Needle Tea Inhibits Spike Protein

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This video goes into detail as to how pine needle tea is so effective at inhibiting the replication of the spike protein while also having anti cancer and anti aging effects.www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33924612/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17474862/
https://www.biologicalmedicineinstitute.com/post/eastern-white-pine-tree-needles-a-natural-source-of-suramin