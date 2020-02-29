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The Abiogenic Theory of Oil and Natural Gas
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91 views • February 29, 2020
A short video on the abiogenic theory of the origin of oil and natural gas -- coal, oil, and natural gas are derived from methane and other hydrocarbons trapped in the Earth when it first formed from the planetary nebula, not from pressure cooking bacteria trapped in sedimentary rock millions of years ago.
Here is a link to the Amazon page for Thomas Gold's book on this theory:
https://www.amazon.com/Deep-Hot-Biosphere-Fossil-Fuels/dp/0387985468
My work on oil and natural gas on Mars:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/228417575_Oil_and_natural_gas_on_Mars
Curiosity Detects Unusually High Methane Levels (June 23, 2019)
https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=7433
My interview on Jon Michael Godier's Event Horizon video podcast: "Is There Oil on Mars? With Dr. John McGowan" URL: https://youtu.be/O36HGdmPoVo
Support our work at:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
Here is a link to the Amazon page for Thomas Gold's book on this theory:
https://www.amazon.com/Deep-Hot-Biosphere-Fossil-Fuels/dp/0387985468
My work on oil and natural gas on Mars:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/228417575_Oil_and_natural_gas_on_Mars
Curiosity Detects Unusually High Methane Levels (June 23, 2019)
https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=7433
My interview on Jon Michael Godier's Event Horizon video podcast: "Is There Oil on Mars? With Dr. John McGowan" URL: https://youtu.be/O36HGdmPoVo
Support our work at:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
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