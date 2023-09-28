Create New Account
Rep.Nancy Mace EXPLODES at Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry hearing! 🔥🔥🔥
GalacticStorm
BREAKING - EXPLOSIVE: This is Bullshit! Democrats, please, spare me your hypocrisy, Joe Biden is corrupt, and here is the evidence, Congresswoman Nancy Mace

@RepNancyMace EXPLODES at Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry hearing. WATCH

house oversight committeebiden crime familynancy maceimpeachment inquiry hearing

