Protesters in Tbilisi are throwing stones at the presidential palace and launching fireworks at the police, reports a TASS correspondent. (Adding: Just after, Protesters broke into the courtyard of the Georgian president's residence - pepper spray was used against them.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia stated that the rally in Tbilisi went "beyond what's legal".

Adding, At first: The Euro-American fan club arrived in Tbilisi to shout “revolution” while waving U.S. and EU flags.

Local elections are being held in Georgia today.

Several opposition parties have chosen to boycott the vote, claiming potential “fraud” by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Instead of participating in the democratic process, opposition groups have announced street protests. In Tbilisi, a stage is already being set up for what they call a “peaceful overthrow of the government.”

Georgian Dream chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili has accurately described these plans as an attempted coup.

Political experts, however, doubt the opposition can achieve anything through such rallies. Similar protests after last year’s parliamentary elections failed to gain traction despite stronger unity, greater funding, open support from then-President Salome Zurabishvili, and Western pressure on the government.

Political analyst Tornike

Sharashenidze told Deutsche Welle:

“Back then, the opposition was united, had money, and even the president on its side. There was strong Western pressure — yet it led nowhere. I’ve never seen a revolution succeed after being publicly announced in advance. It’s both absurd and tragic.”

Commentator Gela Vasadze added that protests alone cannot change power without internal divisions within the state — something that does not exist in today’s stable Georgian government.



