X22 REPORT Ep. 3141a - [CB] Panic, They See The People Are Awake, It’s Only A Matter Of Time

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3141a - August 16, 2023

[CB] Panic, They See The People Are Awake, It’s Only A Matter Of Time

The economy is failing world wide, first it was Germany now it is the Netherlands, both countries are in a recession. Gov will not help anyone when we the people enter the crisis, because they are the ones that caused it. The [CB]s are panicking, as people hit the precipice they will elect leaders that will campaign on getting rid of the [CB].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!







