X22 REPORT Ep. 3141a - [CB] Panic, They See The People Are Awake, It’s Only A Matter Of Time

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3141a - August 16, 2023
[CB] Panic, They See The People Are Awake, It’s Only A Matter Of Time
The economy is failing world wide, first it was Germany now it is the Netherlands, both countries are in a recession. Gov will not help anyone when we the people enter the crisis, because they are the ones that caused it. The [CB]s are panicking, as people hit the precipice they will elect leaders that will campaign on getting rid of the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.