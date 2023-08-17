Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3141a - [CB] Panic, They See The People Are Awake, It’s Only A Matter Of Time
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3141a - August 16, 2023

[CB] Panic, They See The People Are Awake, It’s Only A Matter Of Time

The economy is failing world wide, first it was Germany now it is the Netherlands, both countries are in a recession. Gov will not help anyone when we the people enter the crisis, because they are the ones that caused it. The [CB]s are panicking, as people hit the precipice they will elect leaders that will campaign on getting rid of the [CB].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

