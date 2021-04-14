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Ammon Bundy talks about Idaho Gov. Brad Little
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2 views • April 14, 2021
Gov. Brad Little, of Idaho, is much like most other governors, in that he locked down his state, for nothing but money. He took dictatorial control, and still refuses to allow people into the State Capitol. Ammon Bundy explains in more maddening detail... no wonder they want to shut him up.
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