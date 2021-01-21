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The Shot Heard Around The World, D5, 11.3 End Of Occupation
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490 views • January 21, 2021
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Messages are now being sent by the patriots. The time has come. Optics are important, Trump will be insulated on AF1.
It’s time to take back the country, D5. 11.3 market, the end of occupation.
Trump gave his farewell speech and the best is yet to come. Buckle up, its going to be a bumpy ride.
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
Messages are now being sent by the patriots. The time has come. Optics are important, Trump will be insulated on AF1.
It’s time to take back the country, D5. 11.3 market, the end of occupation.
Trump gave his farewell speech and the best is yet to come. Buckle up, its going to be a bumpy ride.
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