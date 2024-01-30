'Our Borders Are Wide Open!': Chip Roy Praises Gov Abbott in the Battle with Biden

'Our Borders Are Wide Open!': Chip Roy Praises Abbott In Battle With Biden Over Securing Border. At a House Republican press briefing yesterday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) blamed President Biden for the ongoing border crisis.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.