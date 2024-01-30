Create New Account
'Our Borders Are Wide Open!': Chip Roy Praises Gov Abbott in the Battle with Biden
GalacticStorm
2194 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

'Our Borders Are Wide Open!': Chip Roy Praises Abbott In Battle With Biden Over Securing Border. At a House Republican press briefing yesterday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) blamed President Biden for the ongoing border crisis.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

