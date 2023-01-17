Wagner Disrupted Ukrainian Plans On Donbass Front Lines

The situation remains tense on the front lines in the Bakhmut region. Wagner fighters are expanding the control zone near Soledar.
On January 16, Russian assault detachments took control of the Sol town located on the northwestern outskirts of the city. The capture of a strategically important railway station allowed Russian forces to interrupt the communications of the Ukrainian military between Seversk and Bakhmut. Battles are also ongoing on the outskirts of Blagodatnoye and Paraskovievka.
