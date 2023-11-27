Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GRAY STATE XYZ
channel image
Victory in Christ
73 Subscribers
59 views
Published 20 hours ago

John 5:24

Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and belives him who sent me has eternal life.

He does not come into judgement, but has passed from death to life.



David ve/worc

David crowlev


Keywords
aimark of the beastzhivemindgray statexyzgrey statebeastmarkgenzlucifer racesoftrobot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket