Reasons White People Don't Support BLM

White people agree that Black Lives Matter, but do not support BLM as an
organization. Why?
The purpose of this video is not to change anyone’s mind or opinion, its
purpose is to share some reasons, not to prove anyone right/wrong.
America needs more face to face conversations to overcome some of our
differences.
1. Purpose of BLM march? Whose mind are we trying to change?
2. The fruit of BLM is not changed Hearts, it is burned buildings and
death.
3. Black Lives Matter or Black Deaths Matter?
4. How big of an issue is police brutality?
5. BLM org brings in millions, what are they doing with it?
6. BLM’s solution is to overthrow of gov’t and family because they are
Marxist and anti-family.
7. We only hear about BLM during election cycles, did black lives not
matter during 2017, 2018, 2019?
8. What does it mean by "justice for ... "?
