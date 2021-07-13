DEPOPULATION EVENT CIRCA 2025, R.I.P Victims, SUPER PARA Magneto Tranfection IRON OXIDE Nano Lipid Particulates ( SPIONS)

new COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policies that were just announced by the President of France, Emmanuel Macon.



The President has spoken and the vax is compulsory for people working in hospitals, medical center, with old people event at home, etc.



The sanitory pass is everywhere even in hospital and above a group of 50 people. He said that everybody will probably have to be vax. France has lost all her freedom and is worse than China. He also attacks and reforms the pension and unemployement.



15,472 DEAD 1.5 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots



CDC Adds Over 2000 Deaths Associated with COVID-19 Shots in One Week – 975 Unborn Baby Deaths

Besides the 9,048 deaths, there are 7,463 permanent disabilities, 56,971 Emergency Room visits, 26,818 Hospitalizations, and 7,822 Life Threatening injuries following the COVID-19 injections.



The Biden administration is organizing a door-to-door campaign to encourage unvaccinated Americans to take the jab, after failing to achieve their 4th of July vaccination targets.



While laying out the Biden administration’s plan to boost vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said they would focus on “targeted community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they get the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.



So, they’ve got a list? BIDEN: "We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors" to get people vaccinated. According to the Daily Mail, at least 67% of American adults have received at least one shot.



He’s also expected to push for adolescents aged 12-18 to get vaccinated as they go back to school or prepare for fall sports.