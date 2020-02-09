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The Almost 2nd Nuclear War
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12 views • February 09, 2020
As the U.S. considered how to best assist the ill-prepared South Korea in the Korean War, the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons became an increasingly probable action. What few know, is that plans were actually drawn to end the conflict by positioning nuclear weapons in Japan to attack North Korea, and that B-29s carrying Mark 4 nuclear bombs were sent to the British isles in case of a needed launch against any response from the Soviet Union...
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