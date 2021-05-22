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The Religion of Public Health Explained - Dr. Simone Gold, America's Frontline Doctors
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51 views • May 22, 2021
If you don't know Dr. Simone Gold, you can learn more about this angel of light who has fought for you and I and is speaking the truth about the plague that has swept through the medical industry, controlled by the Big Pharma Cartel.
This clip is an important message from her presentation at the Clay Clarks Thrivetime Show - Health and Freedom event - that took place in Tulsa Oklahoma back in mid April 2021. This snippet is meant to highlight a dangerous Marxist Communist propaganda that she has coined as "The Religion of Public Health". Its only a few minutes long. If you want to know more about this heroine, fighting to keep the truth out in the open, despite censorship and worse, here is the link to her entire presentation: https://rumble.com/vgi0c1-americas-frontline-doctor-dr.-simone-gold-health-and-freedom-conference.html
This clip is an important message from her presentation at the Clay Clarks Thrivetime Show - Health and Freedom event - that took place in Tulsa Oklahoma back in mid April 2021. This snippet is meant to highlight a dangerous Marxist Communist propaganda that she has coined as "The Religion of Public Health". Its only a few minutes long. If you want to know more about this heroine, fighting to keep the truth out in the open, despite censorship and worse, here is the link to her entire presentation: https://rumble.com/vgi0c1-americas-frontline-doctor-dr.-simone-gold-health-and-freedom-conference.html
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