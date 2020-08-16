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The global health mafia protection racket
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22 views • August 16, 2020
Amazing Polly, May 9, 2020

BOOM! revelations get bigger as we go along. Stay with me!
Fauci, Event201, Foundations ...and something called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. I expose the front organizations covering for the Global Health Mafia.

To send me a financial 'tip' to show appreciation you can either use paypal here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or you can go to my website and find my PO Box address on the contact page: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html

Thank you to everyone for your contributions, prayers, news tips, letters, gifts, etc.

References:

NYT Coronovirus Fundraiser:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/04/world/europe/eu-coronavirus-vaccine.html

DZAU bio Ottawa Heart Institute:
https://www.ottawaheart.ca/researchers/conferences-events/ottawa-heart-conference/program-and-speakers/dr-victor-dzau-md

GPMB Board of Directors:
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/board.html

GPMB publication, Sept 2019:
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_annualreport_2019.pdf

Philanthropy News Digest: Klausner Fauci:
https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/news/gates-foundation-names-new-director-of-global-health-program

Johns Hopkins commissioned by the GPMB:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/newsroom/center-news/2019/2019-09-18-GPMBreport.html

Event 201 Players List:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/players/index.html

National Herald:
https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/international/why-is-gates-denying-event-201

Fauci Gates Foundation Grand Challenges board:
https://gcgh.grandchallenges.org/about/scientific-board

VIDEO: Fauci “No doubt” of surprise outbreak:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGAxGJgQI

CEPI April pledges:
https://cepi.net/news_cepi/belgium-and-canada-provide-funding-boost-for-cepis-covid-19-vaccine-research/

VIDEO: Victor Dzau at McGill “School of Population and Global Health:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ebyluw4TyRQ

Tedros worked for the Global Fund:
https://www.theglobalfund.org/en/news/2017-05-23-global-fund-welcomes-dr-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-as-director-general-of-who/

VIDEO: Corbett Report on Gates domination of “Global Health”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY
Keywords
mafiahealthcarefauciamazing pollyevent201
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