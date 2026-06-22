Now Peace Is Bad?

Why President Trump’s Critics Can’t Make Up Their Minds On The Peace Deal

* The media called Donald Trump a warmonger, then an appeaser.

* People have mischaracterized the deal.

* This is not the end of the negotiations or the war.

* This is the very beginning of the problems for Iran.

* Once the kinetic part of the war stops, they have to face the people — and the people are angry.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (22 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7bogvc-victor-davis-hanson-irans-problems-are-just-getting-started.html

https://youtu.be/Cq3D1a95eic