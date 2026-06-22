Now Peace Is Bad?

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Why President Trump’s Critics Can’t Make Up Their Minds On The Peace Deal
* The media called Donald Trump a warmonger, then an appeaser.
* People have mischaracterized the deal.
* This is not the end of the negotiations or the war.
* This is the very beginning of the problems for Iran.
* Once the kinetic part of the war stops, they have to face the people — and the people are angry.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (22 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7bogvc-victor-davis-hanson-irans-problems-are-just-getting-started.html