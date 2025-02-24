The Houses of Judah AND Israel Prophecy Roundtable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Melissa Schilling Smith and our team as we discuss why most Christian prophecy experts are missing a huge part of God's redemptive plan and do not have eyes to see or ears to hear. If you cannot see the hundreds of distinctions comparing/contrasting between Judah and Israel/Ephraim/Joseph, then you end up believing the church is new and replaced Israel/Judah OR you believe the church is new and ONLY Judah is Israel.