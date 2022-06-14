Clot Shot America

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This is a compilation of pics of recent evidence of strange clots inside recently deceased individuals who took the clot shots. It’s just a matter of time as these genetic editing jabs kill possibly billions of people around the world. The globalists have a plan and so does the enemy of our souls. Repent and cry out to Christ for forgiveness of your sins. That is the only way to find life. Vaxxed or not.