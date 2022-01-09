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Preventive Medicine Dr. Syed Haider w Amanda Grace Clay Clark
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233 views • January 09, 2022
Dr Syed Haider joins us to share about the 100% effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments and therapies.
Rumble ThriveTime Show Board-Certified Dr Syed Haider | Why 99% of Doctors Blindly Follow Protocols https://rumble.com/vro72x-board-certified-dr-syed-haider-why-99-of-doctors-blindly-follow-protocols.html
Early Treatment Protocol:
Vitamin D3
Iodine and Hydrogen Peroxide
Zinc

What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content

Find the 100% Affordable and Effective COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies At:
www.MyGoToDoc.com

Ms Vickie and Amanda Grace representing His Glory, on Thrive Time Business School without BS Channel
Rumble: Dr. Syed Haider | ReAwaken America Tour Dallas
Link https://rumble.com/vrnr3l-dr.-syed-haider-reawaken-america-tour-dallas.html
Syed Haider has help 25,000 with early therapeutics to protect against many illnesses. Only 10 people got the bug. Treated over 4,000 with the bug. Only 5 hospitalizations.
Keywords
mineralsvitaminszinctreatmentstherapiesd3covidtherapeuticssyed haidermygotodocpreventive medicineiodine hydrogen peroxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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