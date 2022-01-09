Preventive Medicine Dr. Syed Haider w Amanda Grace Clay Clark

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Rumble ThriveTime Show Board-Certified Dr Syed Haider | Why 99% of Doctors Blindly Follow Protocols https://rumble.com/vro72x-board-certified-dr-syed-haider-why-99-of-doctors-blindly-follow-protocols.html
Early Treatment Protocol:
Vitamin D3
Iodine and Hydrogen Peroxide
Zinc
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Find the 100% Affordable and Effective COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies At:
www.MyGoToDoc.com
Ms Vickie and Amanda Grace representing His Glory, on Thrive Time Business School without BS Channel
Rumble: Dr. Syed Haider | ReAwaken America Tour Dallas
Link https://rumble.com/vrnr3l-dr.-syed-haider-reawaken-america-tour-dallas.html
Syed Haider has help 25,000 with early therapeutics to protect against many illnesses. Only 10 people got the bug. Treated over 4,000 with the bug. Only 5 hospitalizations.