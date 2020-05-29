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Sec 230 Requires Restrictions Like FDIC Required Glass-Steagall
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7 views • May 29, 2020
Those like Judge Napolitano & Sen Mike Lee, who say Twitter has untouchable autonomy as a private corporation, are ignoring that Sec 230 legal immunity for social media sites is like FDIC deposit insurance for banks & customers — it MUST come with restrictions like Glass Steagall Act that accompanied FDIC insurance.
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